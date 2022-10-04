"Going to kind of lick our wounds from this one" - Tom Brady opens up on Buccaneers' tough loss to Chiefs

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 41- 31 loss to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. It marked the second straight home loss for the Buccaneers, having been beaten by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers a week earlier.

On the "Let's Go" podcast, Brady spoke about the loss to the Chiefs. He said that they failed to step up in crucial moments, and stressed the need to learn from their mistakes.

"Although it was a tough loss for us, we learned a lot in the process," Brady said. "Hopefully, we can be better this week, we got another home game against Atlanta. Going to kind of lick our wounds from this one, it was a tough, hard-fought game against a good opponent. But if we want to win those games, we're gonna have to play better."

The Buccaneers quarterback threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, completing 75% of his passes. It marked the most passing yards and passing touchdowns he's managed in a game this season.

Despite loss on Sunday, Tom Brady has a winning record versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Brady after winning Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs

As Tampa Bay's quarterback, Tom Brady has faced the Chiefs three times, including in the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers registered a 31-9 victory. Overall, he's 1-2 against Kansas as a member of the Buccaneers.

In 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, the 45-year-old faced Kansas City 11 times (nine times in the regular season and twice in the postseason).

He posted a 5-4 record in the regular season and went undefeated in the playoffs. Overall, he's 5-6 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs against the Chiefs.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to bounce back when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week Five.

