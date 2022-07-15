Are Tom Brady and Donald Trump still friends? NFL GOAT opens up on 'mischaracterized' relationship

Tom Brady is well-known, not just in the NFL, but in all sports. Naturally, he’s hung out with the who’s who of athletes and celebrities. One person the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been linked to, in particular, is former President of the United States Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Brady was asked if he is still in contact with the former president. He said:

“No, I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.”

He was also asked about his experience golfing with Trump. He said:

“This was 17 or 18 years ago. I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Although it seemed Brady and Trump were close, the quarterback stated the media mischaracterized their relationship. He said he doesn't always agree with everyone. He even said there were things he and his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen disagreed about.

“I think they just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion concluded his point by saying he doesn’t eye to eye with anyone and isn’t responsible for what others say:

“I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So, if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Tom Brady and his 23rd NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

While he stated that his relationship with Trump has been mischaracterized, Brady’s relationship with the game of football is very clear. He’s entering his 23rd season in the NFL and his third with Tampa Bay.

After initially calling it a career this offseason, the 44-year-old decided to return for another season. Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43).

Brady will be looking to lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in three seasons after winning it in the 2020 season. The NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520 yards) and passing touchdowns (624) will look to add to his stats in the 2022 season.

