Tom Brady to replace Brock Purdy? 49ers fans 'beg' ex-NFL QB to unretire again 

San Francisco 49ers fans are clamoring for Tom Brady’s unretirement to represent his hometown team. Calls for the three-time NFL MVP's return intensified after Brock Purdy informed Yahoo! Sports' Jori Epstein that his 2023 status isn't certain.

Purdy is recovering from a complete tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He underwent a repair surgery last month under Texas Rangers physician Keith Meister. Meanwhile, Brady announced his second retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Here are some tweets from football enthusiasts hoping that Brady will play for a 24th NFL season, with one fan urging Brady to return:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Old man, I beg you."

TB12 Stan💍 @xxisaacgogelxx MLFootball @_MLFootball



Purdy underwent surgery on his elbow on March 10 and Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister repaired rather than reconstructing Purdy’s… OH WOW: San Francisco #49ers standout quarterback Brock Purdy says he's “not really sure” if he'll play in 2023 after a torn UCL.Purdy underwent surgery on his elbow on March 10 and Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister repaired rather than reconstructing Purdy’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… OH WOW: San Francisco #49ers standout quarterback Brock Purdy says he's “not really sure” if he'll play in 2023 after a torn UCL. Purdy underwent surgery on his elbow on March 10 and Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister repaired rather than reconstructing Purdy’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BfIcII24M6 Old man, I beg you. twitter.com/_MLFootball/st… Old man, I beg you. twitter.com/_MLFootball/st… https://t.co/orKGrwnrMb

illevan.eth @illevan_11 MLFootball @_MLFootball



Purdy underwent surgery on his elbow on March 10 and Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister repaired rather than reconstructing Purdy’s… OH WOW: San Francisco #49ers standout quarterback Brock Purdy says he's “not really sure” if he'll play in 2023 after a torn UCL.Purdy underwent surgery on his elbow on March 10 and Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister repaired rather than reconstructing Purdy’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… OH WOW: San Francisco #49ers standout quarterback Brock Purdy says he's “not really sure” if he'll play in 2023 after a torn UCL. Purdy underwent surgery on his elbow on March 10 and Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister repaired rather than reconstructing Purdy’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BfIcII24M6 Brady comin out of retirement twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… Brady comin out of retirement twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

Austin Perez @APerez_1130 @_MLFootball the tom brady to the bay script is all coming together @_MLFootball the tom brady to the bay script is all coming together

Tom Brady to 49ers would be perfect homecoming

Playing for the five-time Super Bowl champions would be a fairytale ending to Brady’s legendary career. He grew up a 49ers fan and regularly watched the team’s games at Candlestick Park with his father, Tom Sr.

He also idolized Joe Montana during his childhood years in San Mateo, California, and played football for Junipero Serra High School. Brady also honed his skills in a football camp at the College of San Mateo by NFL/AFL quarterback Tony Graziani.

The 49ers had a chance to select Brady in the 2000 NFL draft. However, despite a solid career in Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to victory in the 2000 Orange Bowl, his hometown team didn’t take him. Instead, San Francisco took Hofstra’s Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round. Four more quarterbacks were taken before the New England Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round.

Tom Brady has faced the 49ers twice in his storied career. He won both games, both with New England. His final game against his hometown team happened last season. Suiting up for his beloved team would be a fabulous feather in the cap for the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

The kid in him could look to turn back time, hoping to lead the contender sto glory. He could work with a talented bunch in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, among others.

After all, it was while wearing the team’s jersey and helmet that he started to dream of becoming an NFL player. It would mean so much to him to don that scarlet red in an actual game.

If Purdy and Trey Lance aren’t healthy by Week 1 of 2023, the door would be open for Brady to play in the Bay Area. His 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns last season did not manifest a quarterback who was washed up.

Tom Brady and Brock Purdy have something in common

Nobody gave either Tom Brady or Brock Purdy a chance. It would have been even more difficult to imagine how their careers would have been if not for injuries. Brady had his opportunity when Drew Bledsoe got injured, and he didn't look back.

Purdy, meanwhile, made the most of his chances after Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, becoming the first 49ers rookie quarterback to win a playoff game. His 119.4 passer rating is also the highest for a quarterback in his first five starts since Kurt Warner in 1999.

Last year’s Mr. Irrelevant also went 6-0 in career starts and became just the third rookie quarterback since 1970 to win two playoff games. The chip on their shoulders motivated both Tom Brady and Brock Purdy to excel.

So, if Purdy isn’t certain for 2023, why not replace him with a quarterback who became the game’s greatest despite being an unheralded prospect?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes