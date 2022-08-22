"He's gonna retire when he sees his O-line" - NFL fans react to news of Tom Brady finally returning to Buccaneers training camp

Tom Brady has been MIA these past couple of weeks. Rumors relating to his whereabouts have dominated media headlines. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently took to Twitter to inform the NFL community that he expects the quarterback to make his return tomorrow. Rapoport said:

"Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns. #Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns.

Fans of Tom Brady have suggested that perhaps he could be about to retire...again. Others have also been quick to take to Twitter to share their opinions. During his sabbatical, Brady's O-line suffered several high-profile losses, and some social media users had advice for the GOAT:

the_truth_hurts @dynomite_1331 . Cowboys have a way better chance winning Week 1 then they did say a month ago. @RapSheet He’s got a banged up Oline. No gronk. Godwin not. Cowboys have a way better chance winning Week 1 then they did say a month ago. @RapSheet He’s got a banged up Oline. No gronk. Godwin not 💯. Cowboys have a way better chance winning Week 1 then they did say a month ago.

For a few fans, the 45-year-old going walkabout from training camp sets a bad example:

David Stewart @DStew89 @RapSheet Antonio Brown would never skip out on training camp, bad example from TB12. Smh. @RapSheet Antonio Brown would never skip out on training camp, bad example from TB12. Smh.

Meanwhile, a large majority of fans are assuming that Brady's early return is the result of an early exit:

Derrick @The_JOBU @RapSheet Lost the first round of the Masked Singer huh? @RapSheet Lost the first round of the Masked Singer huh?

Babz @BabzOnTheMic @RapSheet Must of got bounced early from the Masked Singer @RapSheet Must of got bounced early from the Masked Singer

Others were just happy to stop talking about his absence:

Bmac @Bmac_______ @RapSheet good so these bozos can stop speculating all day @RapSheet good so these bozos can stop speculating all day

Laura @Only1laura @RapSheet Great !! So now we can get focus back on team not Brady missing @RapSheet Great !! So now we can get focus back on team not Brady missing

Will this be Tom Brady's last season in Tampa Bay?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

With Tom Brady entering the final year of his Bucs contract, the next question on the minds of fans relates to his destination for next season. Rumors of the quarterback wanting out of Tampa have been rampant all offseason.

Last week, Boston Globe journalist Ben Volin appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and suggested that the veteran isn't enjoying himself in Tampa:

"I don’t think he loves the humidity in Tampa; it is very swampy out here every morning. His buddy Gronk has retired, that’s his running mate, that’s his guy, and now he looks all over the field and he’s throwing to Kyle Rudolph."

NFL insiders believe that Brady's desire to play for the Miami Dolphins is the worst kept secret in football. After months of rumors, confirmation of this fact was provided by the NFL's report into the complaints made by Brian Flores. The league discovered that the quarterback and the Dolphins had engaged in years of talks, with him apparently trying to force a move earlier this year with his short-lived retirement.

Nonetheless, Tom Brady's short-term focus will be to add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his collection. What happens after that is anyone's guess.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Ian Rapoport and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12