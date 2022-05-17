"I just look at the TV and I go ‘F-ck you guys'" - Tom Brady reveals how he doesn't let media negativity get to him

Tom Brady has given some tremendous performances throughout his 22-year career, during which he has wowed NFL fans with his exploits. He has seven Super Bowl titles to show for his efforts, and few would argue with the G.O.A.T mantle he has been given.

As good as Brady is, he isn't immune to having a bad game. He sets such a high level of performance that his bad games could be considered a good game for other quarterbacks. Even Brady isn't exempt from criticism from the media, and he has recently spoken about how he deals with this negativity.

After a loss, he watches media critics react to how he has played, and if they say something negative about him, he has only one reply:

"I just look at the TV and I go like this," raising his two middle fingers to the screen. "F-ck you guys, f-ck you TV."

He continued:

"You block out the noise becasue none of it matters. What we do is get back to what we did all year. It's still not perfect, but football's not a game of perfect, and we always expect to be at our best. If we had a tough loss, you ignore what they think and you just move on, man, you fight for another day."

Brady won't be as accustomed to losing as other quarterbacks in the league, so whenever he does fail, it won't be easy because of the expectations put on him by fans and the media. It does illustrate the mentality of how he puts it out of his mind, refocuses, and goes again next week to try and win, which is an excellent lesson for all the youngsters out there.

Tom Brady will enter the booth after retirement but will return in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a 40-day retirement in the off-season, Brady announced he would be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL (his third with the Buccaneers).

It has also recently been revealed that he will join FOX as their lead analyst after retirement. He will be reportedly earning $375 million over 10 years.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. https://t.co/fJTOQJ9BwM

Before all of that comes the 2022 NFL season, set to get underway on September 8, when Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The 44-year-old will also be traveling to Munich for a Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the first-ever regular-season game held in Germany.

Brady and the Buccaneers will be looking to improve on last year's disappointing season-ending playoff loss to the Rams. There's no doubt they will be challenging for a second Super Bowl together come February 2023.

