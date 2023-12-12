Tom Brady reveals how drunk he was while tossing Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl boat parade with Buccaneers

After winning what ended up being his final Super Bowl, Tom Brady got to attend the parade. It was there that he tossed the Lombardi trophy to another boat, something he did because he was under the influence. By now, the video of his toss has gone viral, and Brady recently discussed the entire thing, namely how intoxicated he must've been.

He said on the Let's Go podcast:

“I was definitely inebriated because had I not been, I don't think I would have taken the chance and realizing that that thing would have fell like 90 feet to the bottom of the bay. That would have been a disaster for me."

He continued, adding that there was a dangerous element to his activities that day as well:

"If I look back and that literally, the edge of that trophy could have clipped somebody which would have been another disaster. Huddie and Cam caught it. And thank God I mean, it's like when you swung and hit the trophy with a ball. It was like you didn't really think it was gonna be dented and then it was dented and they left the dent in!"

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout finished by saying it seemed like a good plan at the time:

"My inhibitions were lowered and that's what made it seem like nothing was a bad idea that day. Throwing the trophy was a very bad idea, but it seemed like a really great idea at the time.”

Fortunately, no harm came of it even though there were a lot of things that could have gone wrong.

Tom Brady finished with seven Super Bowls

That trophy that Tom Brady threw was the seventh one he'd been able to get his hands on. No other NFL player has as many. The longtime New England Patriots quarterback was part of a six-ring dynasty with Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady won a lot

However, when he ultimately parted ways with them, he landed in Tampa Bay. He already had the most by any player in NFL history, but he earned one more and ended up with more than any single franchise, too.