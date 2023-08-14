Tom Brady is growing his business empire after playing 23 NFL seasons. Aside from his TB12 Performance Centers and the Brady Brand clothing line, the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player has invested in sports teams.

While his investment with the Las Vegas Raiders is still in limbo, he bought a minority ownership stock with the Las Vegas Aces. He also ventured into European football by becoming part-owner of Birmingham City FC. A meeting with his friend, Harry Kane, was in the works following that investment. However, the striker had other plans.

Tom Brady reveals failed plan to see Harry Kane in person

Brady told in an interview with Sky Sports:

“Harry's been a friend of mine for a while. We were supposed to meet Monday morning, and then the plans changed quickly. But [I'm] very excited for him. He was part of a great club in Tottenham, and he's going to another great club. And I think he wanted to compete in the Champions League, and he's going to get a chance to do that."

Here’s the interview video with the quote above, starting at 2:09.

Tom Brady sent Kane a message when the latter broke the England national football team scoring record earlier this year. Harry Kane scored his 54th goal for England against Italy last March to secure a 2-1 victory in the Euro 2024 qualifying phase.

But after 14 years with Tottenham Hotspur, Kane transferred to Bayern Munich for $127 million. He announced his transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you, Tottenham, thank you, Tottenham fans.”

Harry Kane announced his departure from Tottenham Hotspur via Twitter.

Harry Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for the Spurs, making him the club’s all-time leading scorer. He surpassed the previous record (266 goals by Jimmy Greaves) last year.

Will Tom Brady still take the Fox Sports NFL analyst role?

Several reports revealed that Tom Brady agreed to a ten-year, $375 million deal to become Fox Sports’ analyst during their NFL broadcasts. He reportedly agreed to the deal before announcing his retirement from football.

However, he took a step back, choosing to spend more time with his family, especially his children. He has been doing dad things lately, like taking her daughter Vivian to a Blackpink concert.

But for now, he’s enjoying his time without preparing for another NFL season. Before retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady earned $332 million while playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.