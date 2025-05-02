Tom Brady reveals hilarious perk after 2025 Super Bowl Duracell advertisement 

NFL legend and FOX broadcaster Tom Brady revealed a hilarious benefit he received following his appearance in Duracell's popular 2025 Super Bowl commercial.

Ad

Brady transitioned from his storied 23-year playing career to the broadcast booth last season. He joined FOX as its lead NFL analyst on a 10-year $375-million contract. His first year behind the microphone has drawn mixed reviews, with some critics calling his on-air persona "wooden" and "robotic," according to boston.com.

On Friday, Brady posted a YouTube video titled "Target Practice with Carlos Sainz," where he casually mentioned the unexpected windfall.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After the Super Bowl commercial, Duracell sent me, I think a lifetime supply of batteries," Brady said (0:17). "I basically have them everywhere."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Duracell advertisement aired during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. It marked the battery company's first national Super Bowl commercial and cost approximately $8 million for the 30-second spot, according to USA Today.

The Super Bowl commercial poked fun at Tom Brady's broadcasting career

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The commercial cleverly played off criticism of Tom Brady's broadcasting style. In the advertisement, Brady experienced an on-air "power failure" while providing Super Bowl analysis. His broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, called for his commentary, but Brady "shut down" before he could speak.

Ad

After a Duracell scientist swapped fresh batteries into Brady's wristband — designed to resemble a quarterback's play-calling wristband — he sprang back to life. When Burkhardt asked, "Are you OK, Tom?" Brady responded with the self-deprecating line: "Why does everybody keep asking me that since the roast?"

The commercial contained several Easter eggs that many viewers might have missed. Boston.com reported that Brady's wristband featured playful references to his TB12 diet (smoothie recipes and healthy ingredients) and the infamous Deflategate controversy (with his PSI listed as 12). It also hinted at a possible comeback with a note reading "2026 TB12 — unretire?"

It was not Brady's only Super Bowl commercial role in 2025. He also appeared in a "Stand Up to Hate" ad with Snoop Dogg, supported by Patriots owner Robert Kraft's foundation. Another commercial involved Brady's clothing company with former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.