Tom Brady reveals hilarious reason why he smashed tablet on sideline: "I forgot the password and I couldn't log in"

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given a tough game by the New Orleans Saints defense on Sunday. Marshon Lattimore and company made life incredibly difficult for them, only allowing three points until the middle of the fourth quarter. An obviously frustrated Brady was seen destroying a tablet on the sidelines during the game.

TSN @TSN_Sports Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. https://t.co/d6QTX8dRyV

The quarterback gave a hilarious tongue-in-cheek answer when asked about the tablet on the Let's Go! podcast:

"I've had a pretty bad record against that tablet. Unfortunately, I think I you know, I forgot the password. And I couldn't log in. So those things can be frustrating, as we realized over time, so unfortunately, a tablet just happens to get in the way."

He continued:

"Obviously that's the reason why when things weren't going great yesterday, so I had to take it out on the poor, meaningless tablet."

The Buccaneers would go on to win, thanks largely to Lattimore's ejection. But the game was a slugfest and the offenses were totally unable to generate anything for much of the day.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is no stranger to struggling after 22 seasons in the NFL. He's also no stranger to taking out his frustrations on the sidelines. This is not even the first time a tablet has felt his wrath when he's played against the Saints.

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. https://t.co/l062fvG9aZ

Is age finally catching up with Tom Brady?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

After two games this season, the Buccaneers star has not looked as good as many would have expected. Coming off a near MVP season, the 45-year-old hasn't been as exceptional thus far.

The Buccaneers are 2-0, but they're not exactly being carried by Tom Brady. So far, he's completed 59% of his passes and has just 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in.

After throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, it seems Brady has taken a step back. Why might that be? Age has to be considered a factor, as at some point it will catch up to him. However, that's not the most likely reason.

The Buccaneers have faced two solid defenses in the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints. He's also had to deal with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both missing some time, and Julio Jones isn't operating at 100%, either.

The Buccaneers offense will be fine, but it doesn't look like their quarterback is going to put up record numbers this season.

