Tom Brady reveals which NFL icon he'd get tattooed on his back

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has revealed the NFL icon he would get tattooed on his back.

Brady retired from the NFL after the conclusion of last season, which ended his legendary 23-year career. He won seven Super Bowls and is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

Although Brady is an icon in his own right and has been tattooed on other people's bodies, he revealed on his "Let's Go!" podcast the NFL icon he would tattoo on his body.

"I would get some with Ronnie Lott," Brady said. "Maybe the finger that he cut off, how about that? It's just his toughness. What a stud he was."

Ronnie Lott spent 14 years in the NFL from 1981 until 1994 and played for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders and New York Jets. The defensive back/safety played 192 games while starting 189 and recorded 1,146 tackles and 63 interceptions.

Lott also won four Super Bowls and is a 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro.

Tom Brady's NFL career

Tom Brady was drafted 199th overall in 2000 by the New England Patriots. He became the starting quarterback for the Pats in 2001.

Brady spent his first 21 years with the Patriots and helped lead the team to six Super Bowls. He finished his career with two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in 2021 in his first season with the Bucs.

Earlier this year, Brady was honored by the New England Patriots as it was revealed he'll be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this summer.

“Nobody 23 years ago would imagine that this journey would bring us here today,” said Brady. “All our lives take us on different journeys. They take us to different places. They bring different people into our lives. But one thing I am sure of, and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life.”

In his career, Tom Brady threw for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.