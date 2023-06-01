Tom Brady has been extremely active in many different business ventures since announcing his retirement during the 2023 NFL offseason. Some examples include an upcoming broadcasting job with Fox, a pending ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, and several endorsement deals with various notable companies.

The superstar quarterback also has a strong presence on all of his social media platforms. While he uses them as yet another business tool, doing an excellent job at promoting himself and his many ventures, he also acknowledges the challenges that come along with the modern world's overload of online information consumption.

Here's what Brady had to say about the situation in a recent interview with PEOPLE:

“It's hard these days because there's so much that's thrown at people and the amount of impressions that are thrown at people on a daily basis is, I mean, you can't keep up," said Brady. "Nobody can keep up. And I think in some ways it's just different, you get so much information you think, ‘Oh my God, everyone's paying attention to everything.’”

Brady added:

“And the reality is, I don't think many people are paying attention to anything. I think it just kind of comes and goes. It's almost like a wave in the ocean. It hits, it crashes and it goes somewhere else.”

Building an online presence may be more challenging today than ever given the insane amount of options to obtain information. But, no NFL player has done a better job of building their social media platforms than Tom Brady. He currently leads all NFL players with nearly 14 million followers on his personal Instagram account.

Tom Brady plans to stay retired this time around

Tom Brady first announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason. He changed his mind just a few weeks later and returned to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season. He proceeded to retire again in the 2023 offseason. While there's always a possibility that any player comes back, this time around seems much more permanent.

Many rumors have been swirling that Brady may try to become a player-owner for the Las Vegas Raiders. These rumors were intensified when Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical examination as he works his way back from offseason surgery.

While a comeback in this situation makes some sense, Brady recently stated that he has no intention of playing football ever again. The 45-year-old claims he plans to honor his upcoming broadcasting contract, which begins in the 2024 NFL season.

