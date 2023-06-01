Tom Brady delivers honest admission on $375 million retirement plan amid Raiders talk

Tom Brady continues to be one of the biggest stories around the NFL, despite announcing his retirement during the 2023 offseason. He has a ton of things still going on around the league, including a pending broadcasting career and a potential ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

His situation with the Raiders has caused many rumors to begin swirling of him possibly becoming a player-owner for the team. He was asked about this particular situation as well as his overall plans for the future during an interview with SI.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again. So I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I've already told people that lots of times. But I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders.

"We're in the process of that along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on. That's a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady was quick and direct to dismiss the possibility of playing for the Raiders during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

The rumors started when he was announced to join the franchise as a minority owner, which is currently pending approval. The rumors intensified when Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical examination as he works his way back from offseason surgery.

Another important point that Tom Brady made was that he's looking forward to his broadcasting gig with FOX, which is set to begin in the 2024 NFL season. While rumors previously circled that he may be ditching the contract, it sounds like he plans to proceed with the record-breaking venture.

Tom Brady's broadcasting contract in numbers

Tom Brady's broadcasting contract is huge

Despite never previously working as a broadcaster, Tom Brady has already broken records as the highest-paid person ever in this field. He signed a massive $375 million contract with FOX to call games for ten years.

His $37.5 million in AAV not only sets a new record but completely shatters the old one.

Tony Romo previously set the record to become the highest-paid broadcaster in sports history. His deal with CBS is worth $180 million across ten years. Brady's upcoming deal is worth more than double, setting a new standard in the entire industry.

