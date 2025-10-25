Tom Brady reviews Dwayne Wade's statue with brutal 2-word remark while ranking Dirk Nowitzki and Allen Iverson's sculptures

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect," Tom Brady talked about the behind-the-scenes of his games, his relationship with fellow competitors, and his journey into flag football. He also gave blunt reviews of NBA legends’ statues in the interview.

When shown Dwyane Wade’s new statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Brady simply said:

“That’s rough.” (53:17)

The comment echoed widespread criticism from fans who felt the sculpture didn’t resemble Wade. In October 2024, Wade himself had to defend the statue amidst the jokes and criticism.

"If I wanted it to look like me, I'd just stand outside the arena and y'all can take photos," Wade said. "It don't need to look like me."

Brady was far more positive about Dirk Nowitzki’s statue in Dallas.

"[Dirk Nowitzki] was so good," Brady said. "That [statue] was amazing. That's incredible." (54:02)

The 23-foot white-bronze figure shows Nowitzki’s trademark one-legged fadeaway and stands outside American Airlines Center. Fans praised its lifelike form and the inscription “Loyalty never fades away,” celebrating his 21-year Mavericks career.

As for Allen Iverson’s sculpture, Brady said:

“AI, that’s an interesting crossover. It’s a mini version.” (52:09)

The smaller-scale piece is part of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Legends Walk and depicts Iverson’s signature crossover move. While modest in size, it was intentionally designed to fit within the team’s display.

"You should be dead before you have a statue," Tom Brady jokes about statue honor

Tom Brady recently shared his honest reaction to the New England Patriots unveiling his 12-foot bronze statue at Gillette Stadium. Speaking on the “Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect” podcast, Brady expressed gratitude for the honor but admitted he found it strange.

“It was a great, very thoughtful gesture by the team, by Mr. Kraft and the whole organization,” Brady said. “It was a very meaningful time in all of our lives. It transformed the life of an organization, but a community, and certainly in my life, personally, my family's life.”

However, Tom Brady couldn’t help but laugh at the idea of having a statue while still alive.

“Everybody kind of plays a part. Yeah, it's me, but it's really all of us,” he said. “I even said, ‘I think you should be dead before you have a statue.’”

The 12-foot sculpture, revealed on August 8 at Patriot Place Plaza, honors Brady’s 20-year legacy in New England. It is a nod to his jersey number 12 and the lasting mark he left on the franchise.

