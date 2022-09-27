"If he got pissed and wanted to break a tablet, he is going to break a tablet" - Tom Brady won't care about NFL's warning, claims Richard Sherman

Tom Brady didn't break a tablet on Sunday, but going into the game, some anticipated as much from the quarterback. Some are linking his decision to save the technology to a supposed league-wide memo asking for players to refrain from breaking tablets. Speaking on the 'Richard Sherman Podcast', Mitch Eisenstein asked Richard Sherman whether there was any connection.

Here's how Eisenstein phrased the question:

"I didn't see Brady throwing any [tablets] on the sideline, but I did hear there was a league-wide memo sent out to stop breaking tablets. Is this the weirdest thing you've heard in a while, or is that just par for the course with the NFL?"

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. https://t.co/l062fvG9aZ

Sherman responded, claiming the quarterback will do whatever he wants with the tablets:

"That's par for the course... if he got pissed off and wanted to break a tablet, he is going to break a tablet. But I think he just wanted to show more confidence, more poise, more leadership. And that matters, especially when you've got a bunch of young receivers out there."

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Wait a second? Tom Brady smashes 2 tablets last week after smashing a tablet last year & NOW all 32 teams get a memo warning of future ‘significant fines” for Behaving like Brady? Why not just fine Tom? Wait a second? Tom Brady smashes 2 tablets last week after smashing a tablet last year & NOW all 32 teams get a memo warning of future ‘significant fines” for Behaving like Brady? Why not just fine Tom? https://t.co/X4fnpqAdCu

He went on to explain how the young receivers became the reason as to why the quarterback refrained:

"They see you throwing a fit and pissed off and it kind of puts their head to the ground. Instead, he was out there trying to encourage his guys... like, 'I know you made a mistake, but you got this.'"

Tom Brady's loss to Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday was only the second such loss in the quarterback's career. His last loss came in 2014. In every other game, the quarterback has won comfortably and his first battle against the quarterback was in 2006, when he won 35-0.

In 2014, the Packers beat the Patriots 26-21. In 2018, the Patriots quarterback took a 2-1 lead in the series after winning 31-17. In 2020, the two faced off in the playoffs for the first time. The Buccaneers emerged victorious by a score of 31-26, ultimately sending the Packers home. Now, after losing on Sunday, Brady fell to 3-2 in the series.

