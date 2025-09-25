“Tom Brady is above rules”: Fans react as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shrugs off conflict of interest narrative against Raiders minority owner

Roger Goodell downplayed concerns about Tom Brady’s dual roles in a recent CNBC interview. The NFL commissioner told reporter Alex Sherman that teams can control what they share with the former quarterback if they feel uncomfortable. Goodell's comments came as public scrutiny as Brady’s ownership and broadcast duties continue to build.

Fans shared their reactions on X.

"Tom is above the rules. It is obscene to think he should have to face any consequences for anything at any time," one fan tweeted.

junior melancon, jr. @jrmelanconjr @ProFootballTalk Tom is above the rules. It is obscene to think he should have to face any consequences for anything at any time. I won’t stand for him not getting everything his way forever.

"And I bet they haven't from the start . It's just social media pushing this narrative for clickbait ! That's how it work here," a fan wrote.

"Should be optional to meet with him at all. Problem solved," another fan wrote.

More fan reactions came in.

"Yeah. It would be idiotic for teams to give top secret strategy information with any booth analysts so they can share it on national TV," one fan commented.

"Who is the real commissioner?" a fan said.

Brady own a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders while working as Fox’s lead NFL analyst. It has fueled speculation that his access to team meetings and production calls could reveal information not normally available to an opposing franchises. League officials initially imposed tight restrictions on his appearances last year but have since eased those limits.

Tom Brady's ownership deal adds to the public perception battle

NFL: SEP 21 Cowboys at Bears - Source: Getty

Tom Brady’s investment in the Las Vegas Raiders was finalized last October. It was reportedly worth roughly $244 million for a combined 10% stake with his partners, with his personal share at about 5%.

He was in the coaching booth during the loss to the Chargers in Week 2, along with football discussions with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. This has renewed questions about whether the league’s guidelines go far enough.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion responded to critics in his newsletter, calling the skepticism “paranoid.”

“I love football,” Brady wrote on Wednesday, via "The 199."

“At its core it is a game of principles. With all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport. That is why the point where my roles intersect is not a conflict, despite what the paranoid believe. It is where my duty emerges, to grow and improve the game that has given me everything.”

NFL Commisioner Roger Goodell stood by the league’s rules in his CNBC appearance. He emphasized that Brady is barred from direct access to team facilities and may only participate in production meetings virtually or remotely.

