Tom Brady's agent unwilling to confirm QB's retirement in latest statement

Tom Brady has reportedly decided to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is expected to hang up his cleats after a storied NFL career, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Brady's retirement news has taken the NFL world by storm, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is yet to formally announce his departure. This could mean that the reports are potentially premature.

Tom Brady's agent denies retirement confirmation

Although there hasn't been official confirmation from either the player's camp or the Buccaneers respectively, Brady's longtime agent Don Yee sent a text to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer stating that the quarterback will be the only person to know about his future 'with complete accuracy'. His statement reads:

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Many fans wonder if the sports world may have jumped the gun on the retirement reports. Even longtime Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was told by Yee that Brady hasn't made up his mind about retirement.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” Pump the brakes for a bit.Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” twitter.com/nflstroud/stat… Pump the brakes for a bit. Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” twitter.com/nflstroud/stat…

Interestingly, Brady's athletic performance company TB12 Sports deleted a tribute post on Twitter acknowledging the star quarterback's retirement.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Confirming Tom Brady has called #Bucs GM Jason Licht to inform him he has NOT made up his mind about retiring or playing in 2022. @MikeSilver reported it first. Confirming Tom Brady has called #Bucs GM Jason Licht to inform him he has NOT made up his mind about retiring or playing in 2022. @MikeSilver reported it first.

Regardless of whether Brady retires or not, his agent rightly points out that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is the only person who can announce his retirement, closing the door on endless speculation.

