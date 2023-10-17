Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm, and for some, not in a good way as a Tom Brady chatbot has fans freaking out. With computer technology being so good now that sometimes we can't tell what is real and what isn't, this latest Brady AI has fans concerned.

While we know that it isn't real, by using Brady's voice and his image, the computer has put together a seriously good impersonation of Tom Brady. For the casual NFL viewer, they would simply say that this IS Brady talking.

However, as we know, it isn't, but given that it's so life-like, it's rather scary.

Tom Brady chatbot has fans creeped out

With technology advancing at a rapid rate, AI has become even more prevalent in everything we do.

Now, with Tom Brady's chatbot showing just how life-like the technology can be, it has fans scared with one in fact calling it creepy.

"This AI doesn't have shoulders? Creepy."

Fans think its creepy.

Fans don't like the Brady chatbot.

Fans aren't thrilled with Brady's AI chatbot.

So, as we can see, other fans aren't exactly thrilled with this latest AI technology that has Brady seemingly talking to them when, in fact, it is just an application.

How much is Meta paying Tom Brady for his AI likeness?

With name, image, and likeness now a big part of professional sports, if you thought that Meta wouldn't have to pay Brady for using his face, well, you'd be wrong.

Per reports, Tom Brady is getting paid over $1 million by Meta for his AI likeliness, so we can add that to the long list of ventures Brady is getting paid for.

Brady's AI chatbot is called Bru and as we can see, it looks exactly like the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Although he doesn't appear to have broad shoulders, it is still very life-like.

This kind of technology is fast becoming the 'in thing' in today's world and is slowly taking over our everyday lives.

With several celebrities like Brady being used in AI, there is no telling what the next venture will be.