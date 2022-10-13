Tom Brady's apparel brand signs former Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders' son Shedeur amidst Heisman Trophy hype

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders has signed with Tom Brady's brand, Brady Brand. With a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal, the partnership will be a new chapter in the young college star's life. Interestingly, Sanders is also the first ever person to sign with the brand.

Brady launched the brand in January and announced the recent news on Twitter, delighted to have football's upcoming generation on board.

Naturally, Sanders is excited to start working with Tom Brady and his brand:

"I'm so excited to work with the Brady team. Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step."

In a press release, the Bucs quarterback referred to Sanders as the "perfect ambassador for BRADY".

When the brand was launched, they picked 10 athletes for their campaign. Sanders, who is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was among the chosen ones.

How much will Tom Brady's brand pay Sanders?

As per reports, the NIL deal is worth $1.2 million. This will place the Jackson State star at ninth among college football players and 14th overall among all collegiate athletes.

Tom Brady at Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Sanders has thrown for 1,713 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season, with Jackson State currently undefeated. They're coming off a solid victory against Alabama State on October 8.

Sanders put up a stellar performance in the showdown. He recorded 332 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and only one interception in addition to completing 30 of his 46 throws.

His father even commented on the Heisman Trophy race. The coach liked the quarterback's maturation as the latter's performance has improved with every game:

"I think we're in it. We did what we wanted to do."

Apart from his deal with Tom Brady, Sanders also signed with Gatorade in January. Just like with Brady Brand, he was the first college football player to do so.

Furthermore, he also has a confirmed contract with Beats by Dre.

Looking at the NIL contracts and his game, Sanders might just be looking at a great season and NFL career ahead of him.

