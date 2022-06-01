VIDEO: “Take a suck on that, Chuck” - Relieve the glorious moment Tom Brady shut down Charles Barkley's trash talk with insane golf shot

When it comes to football, Tom Brady's genius is universally recognised. He stands above all others, a man with no equals, the "GOAT". Turns out he's great at most things, including golf.

The quarterback is taking part in this year's edition of "The Match". Teaming up with his long-term rival and occasional golf buddy, Aaron Rodgers to take on the team of young bucks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The 14 hole event is taking place near Las Vegas to raise money for charity, but this is not Brady's first appearance in the nationally televised exhibition. He turned out last year, partnering with golf great Phil "Lefty" Mickelson against this year's teammate Aaron Rodgers and his partner Bryson DeChambeau.

On that occasion, Brady found himself in a very unusual position, losing out to Rodgers and having to eat large servings of humble pie.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Tom Brady after Aaron Rodgers' match winning putt:



"Hope you're not ready for football season like this, it's gonna be tough in the 𝗡𝗙𝗖." 🤔



Tom Brady after Aaron Rodgers' match winning putt:"Hope you're not ready for football season like this, it's gonna be tough in the 𝗡𝗙𝗖." 🤔 https://t.co/Yv9vCWXMre

But it wasn't all bad for Brady, who managed to get one over on the NBA legend turned popular commentator Charles Barkley. Chuck, as he is affectionately known, was taunting him with some of his usual trash talk as the quarterback settled over his approach shot to the 7th green. With Barkley still chirping away in his ear, the Buccaneer instantly silenced the former Phoenix Sun by holing the shot.

The quarterback was not about to miss out on an opportunity to give back a little of what he had been on the receiving end of, and gleefully turned to Barkley and said:

"Take a suck on that, Chuck!"

Tom Brady is not the first to have experienced Chuck Barkley's trash talking

Barkley has been an NBA analyst for over 20 years, and during that time he has become synonymous with witty one-liners and cutting remarks. Anyone associated with the NBA is fair game for Barkley.

One of his regular targets is New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson, who has well documented issues with injury and weight gain. Recently, when discussing a potential new contract for Williamson, he had this to say:

"If they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization."

theScore @theScore Charles Barkley telling Zion to get in shape Charles Barkley telling Zion to get in shape 💪 https://t.co/mS8IP7XZtE

Another player to become the target of the former MVP's ire is Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, whom Barkley has nicknamed "street clothes". because he is always injured, and standing on the sidelines out of uniform.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Here’s Charles Barkley eviscerating Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis last night. The uncomfortable laughter is the best part: Here’s Charles Barkley eviscerating Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis last night. The uncomfortable laughter is the best part: https://t.co/ldH2tBoqXQ

When dealing with an experienced trash talker, you are very unlikely to gain anything through trading insults. But as Brady clearly showed, actions prove larger than words.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far