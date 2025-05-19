LeSean McCoy has some experience winning the Super Bowl with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and he does not believe that Brock Purdy can do the same for the 49ers after signing his new contract. Talking on Fox, the running back-turned-analyst said that there is nothing the San Francisco's newly minted franchise starter can do to justify his contract. Shady McCoy began by saying,

"What's he need to do to live up to his contract? Nothing, nothing he can do. Let me break that down, since he won't live up to this contract. Let me tell you why he won't live up to this contract... Brock Purdy’s paid top seven, top money, right now. A lot of money, $181M guaranteed."

He then quoted the 49ers talking about Brock Purdy as someone who succeeds within the system, noting,

"So now, when we talk about Brock Purdy, myself, with most you guys. The owner, he says, 'Brock is really good player. We love him, and you combine him with the coach, and you combine him with the team, and this is what he has: a good player'."

The caveat, LeSean McCoy highlighted, is that with this new contract, Brock Purdy will not be playing with a loaded team like he did when he had his rookie contract.

"The defense is not going to be the same. The offense would not be the same. The days of depending on McCaffrey is so good, he's been banged up. My number one receiver that I'm gonna go to is all-pro at one time. He has an injury (Brandon Aiyuk)."

Shady continued by saying that the only way the contract is justified is if Purdy wins the Super Bowl, because he has already won a conference championship game and played in the title game. But he does not think the 49ers quarterback is someone like Tom Brady who can lift the team up all alone, which led him to the conclusion that San Francisco's Super Bowl window is over. He continued,

"But what we do know is that if he doesn't go there and win a championship... this means nothing, because he's been to, in three years, he's been to a Super Bowl and two conference games, it would never get better than that. So I'll say this to y'all, this contract will not be justifiable, because they will not be going back to Super Bowl no time soon, and he is not a good enough player to carry a team that's not that talented."

Brock Purdy's contract places him in the top-tier of quarterbacks

Brock Purdy signed a $265 million deal for five years, which gives him $53 million per year on average. That is right below Tua Tagovailoa and just above Justin Herbert, and equal to Jared Goff. The $60 million average annual value that Dak Prescott makes keeps the Cowboys player top of the charts, even though the 49ers quarterback has gotten the better of the Dallas star when they met in the playoffs in recent years.

