Tom Brady's ex-teammate dismisses Cam Newton’s claim of Cowboys ditching Dak Prescott for Arch Manning

Cam Newton recently made headlines by saying the Cowboys should move on from Dak Prescott if he fails to lead them to the NFC championship game. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback added that the team should bring in Texas Longhorns signal-caller Arch Manning next year.

Newton's opinion wasn't unexpected because Prescott is arguably the most scrutinized player in the league. He is constantly held accountable by the media and fans for Dallas' failure in the playoffs. However, another former NFL star disagreed with Newton.

LeSean McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, including one with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, shared his thoughts about Newton's opinion.

"The same thing Cam is saying, I've been saying it for a while," McCoy said on Friday, via "The Facility." "After they lost in the playoffs to the Niners while at home, I said 'I don't know if Dak's the guy. It's like they get into these big moments and he doesn't get it done.' OK, next year, they go back to the Niners and he played worse. I said, they can't win with him."

"And then, to the Packers the next year. I said the same thing and he's still there. So Cam, I see what you're saying, but Dak Prescott for some reason, is the only guy that gets away with these things. No matter how good Dak plays in the regular season, he gets to the playoffs and he doesn't deliver. I think Dak will always somehow find a way to get out of blame."

McCoy disagreed with Prescott, explaining that the Cowboys should have moved on from Prescott before if they wanted to. He added that their ownership failed to hold him responsible for early losses in the playoffs in the past years. It's almost impossible to do so now that the quarterback is earning $60 million per year.

The Cowboys might be stuck with Dak Prescott until 2027

It's unlikely the Dallas Cowboys get rid of Dak Prescott after next season like Cam Newton suggested. Financially, the team would be severely impacted if the quarterback were cut or traded after next season as he is entering the second year of a new agreement. That has already been adjusted to push part of his money into subsequent years. Prescott and Dallas are essentially bound together until at least 2027.

Additionally, Newton's suggestion that the Cowboys try to acquire Arch Manning is also unlikely as the Texas Longhorn has indicated that he does not want to enter the draft until 2027.

Prescott is under immense pressure to help the Cowboys, who have made good offseason additions, bounce back from their disappointing 7-10 campaign.

Prescott will continue to be held to high standards, but it doesn't appear likely that he will be forced out for at least another two seasons.

