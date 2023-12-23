Chris Long may have won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady, but even having played with a white quarterback, who happens to be the greatest of all time, he is sure if there was a game "Whites" versus "Black" game, his side is getting mullered. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, he said,

"They got no shot bro. I was I was talking to I went to the Sixers game Friday night with Malcolm Jenkins and my family and we were enjoying watching him be go for 50 and inevitably that came up and we were talking about if we were coaching that team what kind of defense we would run"

Of course, this whole kerfuffle started with a throwaway comment by Rashard Mendenhall, who said that the Pro Bowl being organized by race might be an idea to consider. Chris Long revealed he has put some serious thought into that with his comments, as he continued,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Will Compton had a great bit where he was like I don't know we maybe run like you know some new system that nobody's seen we rushed to we dropped we dropped nine you know like Chris McCaffrey you got to play corner."

Putting Christian McCaffrey as corner is like putting Tom Brady at the safety position but it was clear that Long was most worried for the All-White team when it came to their defense, especially the secondary.

"That's the position I'm worried about now. Everybody knows the elephant in the room is like there's not enough kids at Iowa on scholarship to feel to an All-white and All-white defensive backfield so that's what I'm worried about Pat you know."

Chris Long thinks offense is not the problem for the All-White team with or without Tom Brady

Chris Long believes that the All-White team will have enough on offense to score points. After all, he won consecutive Super Bowls playing first with Tom Brady and then through a joint effort by Nick Foles and Carson Wentz. But even as a former defender, he does not think their team would be able to defend, stating,

"I'm betting the over in that game. Yeah. From the one side just just over in general, because I think the the offensive whites are going to score and I think the defensive whites are not going to be able to stop."

Expand Tweet

It is a pretty smart choice to bet over in that game because of the reasons stated above. An even smarter bet is to not bet on the game at all because it will not happen.