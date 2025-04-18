Ex-Patriots star Jason McCourty gives verdict on Jalen Milroe's first-round draft pipedream

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” former Patriots and Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty offered a measured perspective on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s NFL draft stock. McCourty said that Milroe could “sneak into the first round,” pointing to NFL teams’ long-standing fascination with potential.

“With all the conversations around the quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe sneaks into the first round," McCourty said on Friday. "The reason I say that is I feel like general managers and talent evaluators love the idea of potential, and Jalen Milroe fits that perfectly.

“He's a guy that you can see all the upside in the world, his size, his speed, his arm strength. There's somebody that will convince themselves I'm the guy that can turn him into the diamond in the rough.”

Milroe is among the 17 players invited to the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. However, betting odds list him as the only invitee not projected as a first-round pick. DraftKings gives him +120 odds to go in Round 1.

Milroe’s college résumé shows growth, but unlike his Alabama predecessors, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, in terms of scouting consensus. Having earned the starting job in 2023, he led Alabama to a 12-1 record, an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. His 2023 season had standout rushing performances against LSU and Kentucky. Last year, he finished with 2,844 passing yards, 726 rushing yards, 35 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Milroe's draft outlook remains uncertain. While his skill set could tempt a team late in the first round, evaluations don’t place him among the top-tier QB prospects.

Andrew Berry calls Jalen Milroe a rare QB talent, possibly faster than Lamar Jackson

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry highlighted Alabama QB Jalen Milroe’s rare physical traits, specifically his speed.

“(Jalen Milroe) may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL who’s faster than Lamar (Jackson), Berry said on Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. "Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please.”

Berry also mentioned Milroe's strength and arm talent, saying any system built around him would need to account for his unique physical abilities. The Browns may have a more informed evaluation of him, given their offensive coordinator Tommy Rees called plays for Milroe at Alabama in 2023.

That season was Milroe’s first as a full-time starter, and Berry acknowledged Rees’ familiarity with the QB’s skill set and areas for development.

