Tom Brady’s ex-teammate grills Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs got their “a**es whooped” at Super Bowl

Former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer criticized Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LIX performance on "The Quick Snap" show. His comments highlighted the difference between Mahomes' struggles and Tom Brady's championship legacy.

On Wednesday, Hoyer compared the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to Brady's historic Super Bowl LI comeback.

"They never got their a**es whooped like this in the biggest game. And when it was looking that way—when they were down 28-3—it became the greatest comeback in history," Hoyer said.

Patrick Mahomes recorded just 33 passing yards in the first half against Philadelphia. His 11.4 QBR ranked as his second-worst rating in 133 career games.

Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: A tale of two legacies

The Eagles' defensive front dominated Kansas City's offensive line. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times, falling just one short of the Super Bowl record. Two first-half interceptions led to 14 Philadelphia points.

Former Heisman winner Matt Leinart added his voice to the debate on Fox26news.

"What I would like to put to rest is the whole Brady-Mahomes debate," he said on Thursday. "Winning, and greatness, and the moment... it's Brady."

This loss marks Mahomes' second lopsided Super Bowl defeat. His previous championship loss came against Brady's Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, a 22-point margin. In contrast, Brady's three Super Bowl losses came from single possessions.

The Eagles built a commanding 34-0 lead before Kansas City scored. Patrick Mahomes finished 6-for-14 with two interceptions before halftime. He added three touchdown passes late, but the game had already slipped away.

On the opposite sideline, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts claimed Super Bowl MVP honors. He completed all but five passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. His 72 rushing yards and additional touchdown sealed Philadelphia's victory.

The defeat raises questions about Kansas City's dynasty. BBC reports the Chiefs face significant challenges ahead. Coach Andy Reid is 66, tight end Travis Kelce contemplates retirement at 35, and salary cap constraints loom.

However, history suggests caution in writing off the Chiefs. After their previous Super Bowl loss, they responded with back-to-back championships. At 29, Mahomes still has time to add to his legacy.

For now, Brady's Super Bowl LI performance stands as the benchmark. His 466-yard, two-touchdown effort led the Patriots to the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. That game-winning drive, capped by James White's overtime touchdown, seemingly remains the standard for quarterback clutch in crucial moments.

