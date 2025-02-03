Tom Brady's ex-teammate makes feelings clear on refereeing conspiracy as Patrick Mahomes eyes 7x Super Bowl champ's record

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on a quest for their third consecutive Super Bowl title. It hasn't come with criticism from others who believe that the officials have leaned their way on key plays.

Tedy Bruschi, who along with Tom Brady, won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots in the early 2000s, has given his take on the matter.

In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, Bruschi expressed his feelings about the Chiefs' success and the conspiracy theory that the officials are throwing flags in their favor.

Bruschi said that he finds it comical when people complain about the referees and penalties. He said that it wasn't the penalties that were an advantage for the Chiefs but rather the pressure of the situation.

“I laugh when I hear people crying about the refs,” Tedy Bruschi said. “When I see these other players getting stupid penalties and doing out-of-character things, it’s the pressure that they can’t deal with, being in moments that they don’t understand.

"I definitely see it (with the Chiefs). They’re the next iteration or whatever of us.”

Tedy Bruschi also said that he doesn't understand those who are showing hate towards the Kansas City Chiefs as they chase NFL history. He said that he does hope they become three-peat champions.

Patrick Mahomes arrived at Super Bowl LIX with custom "Boss" sweatshirt

The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon, one week ahead of Super Bowl LIX. As the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes departed the team plane, his travel day outfit caught the attention of many.

Mahomes wore a hooded black sweatshirt that featured the Super Bowl LIX official logo. Underneath the logo for the big game was the word, "Boss." The 29-year-old clearly was showing that he was arriving at the big game confidently as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Boss in the Bayou"-the Kansas City Chiefs posted on X.

Patrick Mahomes also carried custom luggage that had his initials, "PM," embellished on the side. This is the fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons for Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs team. It's also the second time the Chiefs will face the Eagles in the Super Bowl, as they last met two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

