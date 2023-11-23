Tom Brady has had many influences in his life, whether on or off the football field. There likely has not been a bigger influence than his dad, Tom Brady Sr. The future Hall of Famer's dad has never been one to speak out. However, Brady Sr. has someone speaking out against him and his tipping (or lack thereof).

Someone commented on a video by TikToker Jessica O'Connor, accusing the elder Brady of giving a $50 tip on a dinner bill worth $2K. They also mentioned Gisele Bundchen, Brady Sr.'s former daughter-in-law:

For reference, $50 is under a five percent tip on a $2K bill. It is unknown whether the NFL legend was at that dinner.

The comment came as O'Connor shared about how Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was allegedly not a great tipper back in 2021 while in West Hollywood:

"I was a server, barista, bartender. I did every position, and I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. My first interaction with her, she ran up over a hundred dollars tab. She was with her whole posse. Patrick was not there, but I believe their tab was well over a hundred dollars, maybe like 130, $0 tip."

Tom Brady spoke highly of his dad during an episode of the ESPN docuseries “Man in the Arena," about his record 10 Super Bowl appearances:

“When I think about being a dad, I think of him. I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me. I use him as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love.”

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has three children: sons Benjamin and Jack, and daughter Vivian.

