“I didn’t get a call” - Tom Brady’s former WR Julian Edelman said the Bucs didn’t call him in lieu of signing Cole Beasley

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the few teams at 2-0 after the first two weeks of the season. However, they have had a few receivers go down early on. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both missed Week 2 with injuries, and he'll be without his main target, Mike Evans, this Sunday. Evans will be suspended for the game against the Green Bay Packers after being ejected from the game against the Saints.

To fill the void, the Buccaneers signed veteran receiver Cole Beasley. This hasn't gone down well with everyone. On Inside The NFL, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (who played with Brady for 11 seasons) didn't want to discuss the matter:

"I dont' want to talk about this... They just signed Cole Beasley, I didn't get a call."

Beasley recorded 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown last season for the Buffalo Bills.

Edelman didn't play at all last season, having retired, but he's been vocal about wanting to play again in the NFL. In 2020, he only played in six games and started one. In that campaign, he recorded 21 receptions for 315 yards with Cam Newton at quarterback.

Julian Edleman and Tom Brady were teammates between 2009-2019

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman - Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

If there's a familiar face that can help Tom Brady out in a time where pass catchers are needed, it's Julian Edelman. The two played togther between 2009-2019, and had a ton of success as teammates. They won three Super Bowls together (February 2015, 2017 and 2019) with Edelman winning the Super Bowl MVP in 2019.

Edelman has had three 1,000 plus yards seasons in his career. He has 6,822 career receiving yards, 620 receptions, and 36 receiving touchdowns. He also has 1,442 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in the postseason.

With the signing of Cole Beasley, it seems that the door has permanently closed on Edelman and Brady's time together in the NFL. As to whether Edelman will find a way back into the NFL, that will be revealed in time.

