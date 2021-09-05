"Tom Brady's game has just improved more” - Gronkowski sends a warning to the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has joined the chorus of people saying superstar quarterback Tom Brady is looking better than ever.

Brady talked Gronkowski out of retirement last season and the former New England Patriots tandem won yet another Super Bowl championship.

The player, who is famously known as “Gronk” believes Tom Brady is like a fine wine, getting better with age.

Tom Brady is still improving at 44

Gronkowski told reporters on Friday:

“It’s incredible, ever since I started playing with him, I’ve never seen a drop off. I’ve seen some balls drop off but after that it always bounces right back. Just overall, it’s just incredible the way he just takes care of himself and the way he keeps himself at such a high level that there are literally no drop offs since I’ve been playing with him since I think he was my age when I started — 32 or 33 — which is pretty wild to see no difference at all or anything. His game has just improved more.”

Gronk went on to explain how he is now feeling more comfortable in the Buccaneers set up after a year in Tampa Bay.

“It feels good,” Gronkowski said. “Just coming in last year and trying to learn the playbook and be thinking when you get up to the line. It just feels a lot more efficient this year. Dealing with the heat, that’s definitely a factor. No doubt about it. Just knowing a whole new system, a whole new playbook and knowing in the back of mind now. So right when I break the huddle I just go out there and just do what I have to do and just react as a football player instead of thinking. I just feel a lot better out there this year and just overall in terms. Just have to keep on working to improve every time.”

The Bucs offensive coordinator sees Brady improving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich agrees with Gronkowski that Tom Brady has improved. Leftwich believes it comes down to knowing his Bucs teammates better.

“They just know each other now,” Leftwich said of Brady and his teammates. “The difficult part with it is that it didn’t matter if it was Tom or any new quarterback. Any new quarterback, wide receiver tandem, it takes time for them to learn each other. It was not different no matter who the quarterback and who the receivers were. We just so happen to have Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, we brought [Antonio Brown] on. Just like with any other crew, it’s going to take time for them to learn and get to know each other so you can play with consistency. That’s all it is. We had days when we were lights out, but it’s hard to play consistently when you really don’t have an idea of each other. Now that they have an understanding of each other, you see us having more success just by them knowing each other and knowing what each other are going to do in certain situations.”

Leftwich said there’s a big difference going into this season - Tom Brady and the rest of the offense have a better understanding of each other now. So do the coaches. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) September 3, 2021

An even better Tom Brady and Bucs offense is a frightening prospect for opposing NFL defenses this season.

