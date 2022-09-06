Tom Brady's major influence on Julio Jones revealed by Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: "He’s kind of returned to his old self"

Tom Brady's return to the fold was all it took for good vibes to emanate from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the season opener this weekend. With their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys only days away, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is in high spirits.

Bowles spoke to the media and was all praise for new receiver Julio Jones. He discussed the future Hall of Fame receiver's longevity in the NFL. Bowles was asked whether, at 33 years of age, Jones still has it in him to set the NFL alight. The head coach referenced Tom Brady, his superstar quarterback, who continues to deliver at 45 years old. Brady's achievements at an advancing age in the NFL are an inspiration to every player over 30.

Here's what he said:

“That’s a good question. I think Tom [Brady] has set the bar high... He can play. We got him, he was kind of out of shape, so we kind of limited his number of plays during practice, and he’s kind of gotten to the point where he’s returned to his old self. He’s been great mentally. He’s been great for the guys in the room as well as out on the practice field – DBs alike. Right now, he can play."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys - Tom Brady raring to go

Tom Brady - Super Bowl LV

With his mysterious hiatus behind him, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is back in business. Power rankings, preview boards and mock win totals all have the Buccaneers listed in the top five NFL teams this season.

After a 40-day scare that the franchise would face an exodus amidst Brady's initial retirement, Tampa Bay loaded up for the season when he changed his mind. They added the likes of guard Shaq Mason, slot receiver Russell Gage, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to the mix, and then Julio Jones.

Injuries permitting, the Buccaneers should be counted as strong favorites to go all the way to the Super Bowl. The injury permitting part, however, is already in question.

Offensive linemen Ryan Jensen and Aaron Stinnie are already down with injuries; Jensen will miss the entire season. Jones only suited up in ten games for the Tennesse Titans last season. In those ten games, he registered career lows with 31 receptions for 434 yards and managed just one touchdown reception.

The Buccaneers signed Jones to a one-year, $6 million deal, adding insurance to a receiving corps that features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. While the former Falcons star is entering his 12th season in the league, Todd Bowles is optimistic that Brady can get the best out of him.

When asked what could possibly stand in Jones' way this season, Bowles replied:

"We’ve just got to knock on wood and keep him healthy.”

Edited by John Maxwell