Tom Brady's internal sway on show as Raiders minority owner steered franchise away from $100,500,000 QB: Report

Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. According to reports, one area where he showcased his influence was during their quarterback room revamp this offseason.
According to The Athletic's Michael Silver, the Raiders were allegedly interested in acquiring Sam Darnold. However, Brady was against this idea of acquiring the ex-Vikings quarterback.
"The Seahawks' pursuit of (Sam) Darnold snuck up on many NFL observers and proceeded in rapid-fire fashion," Silver wrote. "While some believed the Las Vegas Raiders would try to sign Darnold, minority owner Tom Brady- a seven time Super Bowl-winning quarterback whose opinion held great sway- was not in favor of that approach, according to a source familiar with the franchise's internal dicussions."
In March, Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million. On the other hand, the Raiders traded with the Seahawks for Geno Smith and gave up the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Smith agreed to play for the team on a two-year deal worth $75 million.
Before signing Geno Smith, the Raiders also picked up Pete Carroll as their new head coach in January. He has experience coaching Smith during his stint with the Seahawks. The team is expecting the duo to help them qualify for the playoffs after a disappointing 4-13 campaign last season.
Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady's inflence led to the Raiders passing up on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft
Shedeur Sanders was considered a top first-round prospect before the 2025 NFL draft. The Raiders were one of the teams heavily linked with Coach Prime's son. However, Shedeur fell out of the first four rounds, going to the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick.
The Raiders utilized their first-round pick to acquire ex-Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. In May, Skip Bayless voiced his opinion on how Tom Brady allegedly influenced the Raiders to pass up on Sanders.
"So, Tom Brady wants us to believe his good friend Spytek, who also was an executive with the Buccaneers when Tom won the Super Bowl down in Tampa, that the GM of the Raiders wouldn't ask him, as a Raiders owner, one thing about Shedeur?" Bayless said on his show. "Come on, nobody knew more about Shedeur than you did, Tom."
"You spent so much time around the kid, and let's just face it up, you obviously vetoed that kid to Spytek. I mean the Raiders passed on Shedeur seven times before Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam overruled his executives, and his coaching, and took Shedeur in the fifth round." (TS- 3:05)
The Raiders acquired two quarterbacks in this year's draft. They got Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller in the sixth round. Mellot, however, is gearing up to play wide receiver for the team in the NFL.
