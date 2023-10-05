Tom Brady's NFL swansong jersey could hit $2,500,000 mark at Sotheby's auction: Report

Tom Brady's final NFL jersey could sell for over $2 million at auction.

Brady's game-worn NFL jersey from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023, is up for auction.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady's final NFL game-worn jersey will be up for auction next month as part of PM Sotheby's and Wynn's Official Auction of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The report indicates that Brady's jersey is expected to go for around $2,500,000, which would become the most valuable NFL game-worn jersey. Currently, Joe Montana's jersey that he wore at Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII sold for $1.2 million at auction.

Part of the reason why Tom Brady's jersey will sell for so much is because he is considered the GOAT, according to Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables Brahm Wachter:

"There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammed Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth.

"For the National Football League, it’s Tom Brady. Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady’s unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction."

Brady's jersey isn't the only high-profile sporting memorabilia up for auction. F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes from his 2014 season could sell for up to $15 million.

How much does Tom Brady's rookie card cost in 2023?

Tom Brady's memorabilia have always been a hot commodity, as his rookie cards are highly sought after.

Currently, there are 44 different variants of Brady's rookie card, but one sold at auction for $2.4 million last year. The price will only go up, according to reports, especially once Brady gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"This is an extremely desirable card featuring the greatest quarterback to ever play the game," Vice President of Sales for PWCC, Jesse Craig said.

That rookie card was autographed, which did add to the price, as well as the fact there are only 100 of them in existence.