IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers creamsicle jersey goes on sale despite legendary QB’s retirement from NFL

Tom Brady may have retired earlier this year, but fans can still get his Buccaneers jersey in the throwback creamsicle color scheme. Greg Auman, who covers the NFC South for FOX Sports, visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team store at Raymond James Stadium.

He posted photos on Twitter of the team store staff bringing out all of the iconic creamsicle Buccaneers jerseys that will make their comeback this season. Auman said that the jerseys are available in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Devin White, LaVonte David, and even Tom Brady versions.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here’s first look at Bucs’ throwback orange Creamsicle jerseys in team store — they’re selling Brady, Evans, Godwin, White and David. They’ll wear them on Oct. 15 vs. Lions. Here’s first look at Bucs’ throwback orange Creamsicle jerseys in team store — they’re selling Brady, Evans, Godwin, White and David. They’ll wear them on Oct. 15 vs. Lions. https://t.co/AqkK22BWoI

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers team store even has a mannequin wearing Brady's creamsicle jersey. There are a plethora of these stacked up on a rack, ready to be sold.

The team store at Raymond James Stadium is now selling the Buccaneers' creamsicle jerseys.

So, while Tom Brady has and will never officially wear the throwback jersey, fans will still have the opportunity to buy one. The jerseys have been highly anticipated by fans for years and they will finally have the opportunity to buy one of their own.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear the old-school creamsicle jersey on October 15, 2023, in a home game against the Detroit Lions.

Tom Brady still has a top-selling jersey in NFL

Tom Brady will obviously go down as one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best, to ever play the game. After over two decades in the National Football League, the quarterback announced his retirement, for the second time, this past March.

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fans are preparing for it by purchasing their favorite team jerseys. According to a recent sales tracker for the month of June, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still in the top 10 of players whose name-carrying jerseys are being sold the most.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tops the list of most jerseys sold last month. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is listed at number eight for the number of Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys sold.

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets' jersey came in at number two, followed by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Whether fans aren't quite convinced that he's retired for good or are trying to get the jerseys while they still can, is unclear. But it's crystal clear that Brady is still one of the most popular players among fans of the league. Reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen round out the top five in sales.

The only rookie on the list is Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who ranked at number nine in jersey sales for the month of June.

