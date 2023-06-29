5 teams that could go 17-0 in 2023 NFL season

The perfect NFL regular season has only been achieved four times in league history. It was done by the 1934 Chicago Bears, the 1942 Chicago Bears, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, and the 2007 New England Patriots. Of these teams, only the Dolphins went on to win that year's Super Bowl.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, some teams have a better chance of going 17-0 than the rest. This piece will examine the five teams with the best odds of going undefeated in the regular season. So, without further ado, let's get to it! Kindly note that all odds are courtesy of sports betting dime.

The Five NFL teams that could go 17-0 in 2023

Naturally, the odds are stacked against every team on this list, as there's a reason why no franchise has gone undefeated since 2007. However, here are our top five teams that can do the improbable.

T-3. Cincinnati Bengals

Perfect Season Odds: +6500

The Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best and youngest teams in the National Football League. The AFC juggernauts are fresh off back-to-back AFC title games, and they will be in the thick of the conference race again this NFL season.

The Bengals worked smartly in this year's free agency, snagging Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Plus, they can look forward to the return of right tackle La'el Collins, who is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL.

With Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd leading the offense, Cincinnati should again be in store for double-digit wins. However, going 17-0 might be a stretch, especially in a stacked AFC Conference. The Bengals have a .510 strength of schedule, so they'll need to work twice as hard to achieve invisibility.

T-3. Buffalo Bills

Perfect Season Odds: +6500

The Buffalo Bills have developed the habit of coming so close yet finishing under expectations. The Josh Allen quarterbacked side ended last season with a dud, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in a winnable Divisional Round game. Thankfully, Bill's front office didn't blow it up, as they managed to re-sign Jordan Poyer, Shaq Lawson, David Quessenberry, and Sam Martin.

Furthermore, they added a shiny new dual-threat tight end in Dalton Kincaid via the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bills won't likely go undefeated because they lack a solid WR3 behind established pass catchers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Plus, their pass rush leaves much to be desired, especially considering Von Miller remains injured.

The rest of the AFC East is better, and the Buffalo Bills are arguably worse off to start the 2023 NFL season. Yes, we expect them to make the playoffs, but to go 17-0 is unlikely.

T-3. San Francisco 49ers

Perfect Season Odds: +6500

Who will start the 2023 NFL season as QB1 in San Francisco? That's one of the biggest questions heading into the upcoming season. The team came eerily close to making a Super Bowl appearance last season. But, alas, the injury gods weren't in their favor.

Assuming Brock Purdy can fully recover from offseason surgery and edge out 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance or if Lance proves to be a better quarterback than the Kyle Shanahan coached, San Francisco will have the most complete roster in the National Football League.

The franchise retained most of its key players on both offense and defense. The only significant loss on offense is right tackle Mike McGlinchey, while notable defensive losses, Samson Ebukam and Jimmie Ward, have been replaced.

Kyle Shanahan is one gem of an offensive mind, but even having him at the helm makes it unlikely that the 49ers will go 17-0. All in all, we expect San Francisco to make a solid push for the 2024 Super Bowl. We'd be pleasantly surprised if they go 17-0.

T-1. Kansas City Chiefs

Perfect Season Odds: +3500

The NFL's model team is the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They are essentially this generation's New England Patriots, as they are run excellently from top to bottom. The Chiefs have reached three Super Bowls and five AFC title games since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback five years ago; no other side can boast of even half the record.

With Patrick Mahomes at QB, Travis Kelce at TE, and Andy Reid calling the shots, it's easy to see why they have the joint-best odds of going 17-0 in the 2023 NFL season.

The Chiefs will look slightly different from last season, as Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith are replacing Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie at tackle, while receivers Richie James and second-round pick Rashee Rice are replacing JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, this isn't the first time the Kansas City offense is changing, and it might not be the last.

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the more challenging schedules in 2023, so it'll be arduous to go 17-0, but we all know how unwise it is to bet against Mahomes and Co.

T-1. Philadelphia Eagles

Perfect Season Odds: +3500

The beaten Super Bowl LVII finalists are our best bet to going undefeated in the upcoming season and for a good reason. First, the Eagles were the last team to lose their unbeaten record in 2022. Also, the team has one of the best-run franchises in all Pro-American sports and Nick Sirianni keeps getting better at play-calling.

The Eagles have done a tremendous job navigating roster turnover and perhaps even improving. They are one of the winners of this offseason, replacing team assets Miles Sanders, Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, and Isaac Seumalo with the likes of Rashaad Penny, Greedy Williams, Terrell Edmunds, and Nicholas Morrow. They also won the 2023 NFL Draft sweepstakes by selecting potential Pro Bowlers in Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen, Kelee Ringo, and Sydney Brown.

The Eagles might be even more dangerous than last year with the return of franchise legend and team leader Jason Kelce. They have a solid shot at 17-0 in the upcoming season. Did we mention that Jalen Hurts is arguably the best dual-threat QB since Cam Newton?

