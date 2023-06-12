Bucs’ creamsicle uniforms survey: Tampa Bay fans leaning towards buying one NFL superstar’s shirt

Tampa Bay fans will see an old favorite return as the team announced the return of the creamsicle jersey for the upcoming season. The Buccaneers last wore the jersey in 2012 but will make their return against a former division rival, the Detroit Lions. Both teams played in the old NFC Central division back in the 1990s.

The anticipated return of the classic uniform had Greg Auman of FOX Sports ask fans which player they would purchase the throwback jersey of. It was clear that fans wanted the jersey of wide receiver Mike Evans by a mile. Evans got 53 of the first 100 votes, while linebacker Lavonte David was second with 18.

Mauch, Mayfield, O'Connor, Palmer, R. White, Winfield 1 Greg Auman @gregauman Question for Bucs fans: If you were buying a throwback orange Creamsicle jersey of a current Tampa Bay player, who would you choose? (reply and we’ll tally ‘em up) Question for Bucs fans: If you were buying a throwback orange Creamsicle jersey of a current Tampa Bay player, who would you choose? (reply and we’ll tally ‘em up) First 100 responses here, asking Bucs fans which current player they'd buy a throwback orange jersey of:Mike Evans 53Lavonte David 18Tristan Wirfs 6Vita Vea 5Chris Godwin 4Ryan Jensen 3Kyle Trask 3Calijah Kancey 2Mauch, Mayfield, O'Connor, Palmer, R. White, Winfield 1 twitter.com/gregauman/stat… First 100 responses here, asking Bucs fans which current player they'd buy a throwback orange jersey of:Mike Evans 53Lavonte David 18Tristan Wirfs 6Vita Vea 5Chris Godwin 4Ryan Jensen 3Kyle Trask 3Calijah Kancey 2Mauch, Mayfield, O'Connor, Palmer, R. White, Winfield 1 twitter.com/gregauman/stat…

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver has given Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans a lot to cheer for in his time with the franchise. Mike Evans has reached the 1,000-yard receiving plateau in all nine seasons of his NFL career. Last season, the former Texas A&M star had 1,124 yards with 77 receptions and six touchdowns.

He also has 81 career touchdowns, which is second to Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams amongst active players. There were rumors that the Buccaneers could trade their top receiver this offseason but it seems he's staying put.

Evans is set to make a base salary of $13 million and a roster bonus of $1.5 million with a cap hit of $23,698,500 this upcoming season.

Where does Evans rank statistically in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Since stepping on the field in the 2014 season, the six-foot-five, 231-pound wideout has made his up the team's history books. He's the only player in team history with over 10,000 career receiving yards (10,425).

Mike Evans. Who’s a player you never understood the hype around?Mike Evans. twitter.com/verysadvikings… Who’s a player you never understood the hype around? Mike Evans. twitter.com/verysadvikings… https://t.co/7lPnQlbwS3 Mike Evans is the 6th player in NFL history with 10,000 receiving yards and 75 receiving TD in his first 9 seasons. He will have a gold jacket waiting on him when he retires. twitter.com/nkealharrygoat… Mike Evans is the 6th player in NFL history with 10,000 receiving yards and 75 receiving TD in his first 9 seasons. He will have a gold jacket waiting on him when he retires. twitter.com/nkealharrygoat…

The Super Bowl winner also has the most receptions (683) and touchdowns (81) all-time in Buccaneers history.

Evans has over twice as many touchdowns with Tampa Bay than the next person on the list, who has 34 career touchdowns. His numbers prove why fans want to have that throwback creamsicle jersey with No.13 on it.

