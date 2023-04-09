NFL Trade Rumors: Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills tipped to land Tom Brady's former teammate

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills have had one of the top offenses in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. The offense could get even better this offseason if the team trades for one of Tom Brady's former teammates in Tampa Bay.

According to Ryan Heckman of Buffalo Down, the Bills could trade for wide receiver Mike Evans. Heckman explained how the trade would look and why it would be a good move for both teams involved.

"If they acquired Evans, then Gabriel Davis would be buried on the depth chart. Buffalo will obviously want to continue to see what they have in Khalil Shakir, along with using the newly signed [Deonte] Harty and [Trent] Sherfield.

"So, what do they do with Davis if they trade for Evans? The easy answer is: Include him in a deal for Evans, especially because they could lose him for nothing as a free agent in 2024."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revamped their offensive coaching staff following Tom Brady's retirement.

Mike Evans, meanwhile, is set to make $13 million this upcoming season with a cap hit of almost $27.3 million, the fourth-highest amongst NFL receivers.

The four-time Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay in yards (1,124) and touchdowns (six) while finishing second to Chris Godwin in receptions (77) last season. Josh Allen would have a huge target to throw to in Evans, who stands at six-foot-five.

For Gabriel Davis, it would be an opportunity to see more playing time with the Buccaneers. Davis was second on the Buffalo Bills in yards (836) and touchdowns while being tied for second in receptions (48) last season.

Could Josh Allen lose Stefon Diggs this offseason?

Diggs with Allen

While the possibility of adding Evans sounds ideal for Josh Allen and the Bills, the idea of moving on from wideout Stefon Diggs isn't. There have been rumors that Diggs might be on the move as his Instagram page bears no mention of the team anymore.

The All-Pro signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with Buffalo last April, that included $70 million guaranteed. However, he's reportedly become frustrated with the team's inability to make the Super Bowl and could seek a move away.

Let's see if the Bills quarterback will have either Diggs or Evans at the start of the 2023 season.

