NFL fan destroys myth that Tom Brady benefits from having great O-lines

When Tom Brady officially retires again for the final time, he will go down as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. When considering Super Bowl titles won, throwing stats, and winning percentages, Brady certainly passes the test of being the probable GOAT.

Of course, playing under a great coach like Bill Belichick and having the luxury of good-to-great defenses certainly helped Brady.

Despite the quarterback's large sample size of success, critics will still find holes in Tom Brady's resume. A new theory persists that Brady benefited from a stellar offensive line over the course of his career, allowing him to put up tremendous numbers.

One Twitter user took the time to quash the notion that Brady had “great offensive lines”:

Kinnu Singh @ByKinnuSingh “Tom Brady has great offensive lines.”



That narrative ignores how pressure can be a quarterback’s fault.



Patriots:

2007: 21 sacks [5th]

2008: 48 sacks [28th]

2009: 18 sacks [3rd]



Buccaneers:

2019: 47 sacks [22nd]

2020: 21 sacks [4th]



@ByKinnuSingh argued that in seasons without Brady under center, the offense gave up more sacks. This suggests that Brady has a lot of influence in calling out protections, blocking schemes, and getting rid of the ball quickly.

Although the tweet pointed out a small sample size, it should be noted that in 2013, Brady took 40 sacks. The following year, he took 38 sacks, and in 2017 he took 35 sacks.

If anything, the number of sacks given up by the offensive line is only a measure of how good that offensive line is. The argument that Brady benefited from great offensive lines requires a comprehensive look that includes tangible and intangible metrics.

In the end, results are all that matters, and when one player has seven Super Bowl rings, it’s hard to argue against their supremacy.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to be Super Bowl favorites

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently projected to play the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. The Bills are odds-on favorites to win at +650 while the Buccaneers are behind them at +750. The Kansas City Chiefs (+900), Green Bay Packers (+1100), and Los Angeles Rams (+1100) round out the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl.

