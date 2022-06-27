Tom Brady reveals summer plans with Buccaneers teammates before start of 2022 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is a busy man. Aside from playing football, he works out, is a family man, runs a lot of side businesses, and prepares for the regular season during the off-season.

Despite initially retiring from football earlier this year, he announced that he will be returning to the Buccaneers for a 23rd season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Brady was asked what's new in terms of his approach for the season. Brady responded by saying he's been having more efficient workouts due to not having as much time.

Brady said:

"Over the years, I’ve tried to just be more efficient with what I’m doing because I don’t have as much time to train as I used to. When I do train, it has to be super-efficient with what I need to do in order to make the most of the day."

He added:

"Then I have to throw the football and be good at that with my teammates. So I spend time with my teammates to make sure I’m on the same page with them, and that’s what my summer is going to be like for the next six weeks."

Tom Brady teases more underwear content

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

Tom Brady recently launched his new underwear under the Brady Brand. A viral video surfaced on the internet when his wife, Gisele, posted him sporting the look.

When asked if there will be more underwear content, Brady told The Hollywood Reporter to stay tuned, saying:

"You have to stay tuned on that, but there are a few challenges that I’ve set out that I have to meet. A few guys challenged me online to some photos, so I gotta come through on that. So, we’ll see, we’ll see. I love the way people have embraced it."

He continued:

"Things are off to an amazing start [with the brand], and I just want to be involved in great things and really always over-deliver for people. That’s one thing that I’ve learned in football over the years through building a great team and seeing things through is that you have to over-deliver. I want people to think of me as someone who is always coming through for them."

The Brady Brand underwear is one of the many things Tom Brady partakes in as a side business. He sells athletic gear on his website as well, invests in cryptocurrency, and is now starting to produce films. What can't Brady do?

