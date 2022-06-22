"No sign this is Tom Brady’s final season" - Buccaneers teammate believes TB12 is far from done

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the sporting world when he retired shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021-22 season had ended.

It was bittersweet, and the sports community showed their respect and appreciation when Brady stepped away from the game. Some people, though, believed the star quarterback wouldn't stay retired for too long.

Less than two months after making his initial decision, Brady decided he wasn't done with football and came out of retirement.

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David was one of those people. He wasn't sold when Tom Brady initially retired.

"'With Tom, you know, it just kind of felt that whole thing that he put out wasn’t really sincere and that he wasn’t really going to step away from the game,'” David said, adding that he 'roughly 75 percent believed' Brady’s February retirement announcement."

He added:

“Because, if you know [Tom Brady] personally, you know he’s just the ultimate competitor, and the way he went out last year, I’m sure he didn’t want to go out that type of way. You know, even though we went out fighting and battling, but obviously, he wanted to go out on top. I’m sure that’s not the way he wanted to go out.”

David has been named to three All-Pro teams, and one Pro Bowl appearance during his career. He has 1,222 tackles, 26 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns in his career.

Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow knew Brady would come back too

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals

Many players and the media believed Brady would return. Another player that thought so was Cincinatti Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Burrow said:

“Did anybody actually think he was going to be retired? He’s playing way too well to give it up right now.”

Burrow added:

"I think he wanted to shut down the conversation because, if he didn’t announce his retirement, everybody would be talking about ‘Is he retiring? Is he not retiring?’ So I think he went ahead and did it to get everybody off his back, so he could think about it.”

It's a good thing Brady and David were right in the fact that Brady isn't done. It's crazy that the 44-year-old veteran is still competing for a Super Bowl in his 23rd season. Needless to say, any team always has a chance with Brady on it.

