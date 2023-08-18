Tom Brady’s ownership stake in Birmingham labelled as ‘problematic’ by famous soccer author Martin Calladine

Tom Brady recently became an investor at the soccer club Birmingham City, and as per the club statement, Brady will work directly with the Club’s Board and members of Birmingham City Football Club’s leadership team. In May, he had also become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the idea of a global superstar like Tom Brady owning your team could be fun, not everyone is on board with the new investor. Famous soccer author Martin Calladine thinks this is a bad move by Birmingham City, who are currently playing in the English Championship:

“I think it’s problematic,” he said, “because what’s being done there is it’s obscuring the true nature of the ownership of these businesses.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady as an investor at Birmingham City is not ideal, says famous author Martin Calladine

Calladine is a renowned author due to his studies about how football clubs are run and regulated, and he thinks that Tom Brady is nothing more than a 'paid pitchman', in a way that the former quarterback acquired a small share for a below-market value.

Calladine also points out to Brady's recent deal with FTX, the famous crypto firm that recently declared itself bankrupt during the crypto crisis, and had the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend as one of the several celebrity endorsers who were sued by investors.

Which sports teams and franchises have Tom Brady as an owner or investor?

Apart from the Birmingham City, who recently added the quarterback as a new partner, he also holds a small interest in both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces in a society with Mark Davis, the chairman of both teams. Reports say he has also recently acquired a major share of a pickleball sports team.

The former quarterback has always said he wanted to diversify his investments and this has intensified since he retired from the NFL. FTX had him and his former wife Gisele Bundchen as investors.

It's funny to think that, while he now is an owner of the Raiders, he has never played for the franchise - and he also holds a 5-1 record against the team during his playing career.