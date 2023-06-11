Tom Brady was recently spotted at the Roland-Garros final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. The former New England Patriots quarterback was sitting in Djokovic's box alongside the tennis star's wife.

Brady and Djokovic share a great relationship and the NFL legend's presence might have a deeper meaning than many estimate. According to tennis insider Ben Rothenberg, the Serbian might still be motivated to extend his career despite all the rumors circulating about him.

Here's what Rothenberg wrote:

"Having Tom Brady in his box for this #RolandGarros final is a pretty, pretty good sign that Novak Djokovic wants to hang around this sport for many more years."

After Rafael Nadal made it clear that he will retire after next year, Novak Djokovic stated that he has thought about how long will he play for. As of now, Djokovic is in great shape and is without a doubt the best player in the world. He is expected to continue playing for years to come, and Rothenberg's tweet also indicated that.

Tom Brady has retired twice already, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion returned from his first retirement last season. Therefore, the Serbian will have to think for a considerable amount of time before coming to a decision.

Tom Brady is unlikely to make NFL return

Tom Brady: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After the news about Jimmy Garoppolo's injury broke out, there were speculations around the NFL that Brady might come back from his retirement again to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the quarterback has shut down these rumors because he intends to spend time with his family. Despite the fact that he has no intention of returning to the NFL, there will undoubtedly be assumptions about his return throughout the season.

Last season, Brady struggled for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and many believed it was time for him to retire. Ultimately, he did so and subsequently joined the Raiders' ownership group. In a few years, he will be working for FOX Sports; until then, fans can only reflect on all the memories he gave them during his legendary career.

