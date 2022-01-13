Tom Brady's relationship with Bill Belichick wasn't as rosy as one might imagine

The ESPN+ documentary "Man In the Arena", which takes a deep dive into Tom Brady's Super Bowl runs, showcased its ninth episode on Tuesday evening.

This week's episode features the 2018 Super Bowl LIII run for the New England Patriots. During this game, they defeated the Los Angeles Rams. The "Maybe" episode, featured interviews from only Tom Brady and his former teammate wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The revelation that many people found to be shocking was how the seven-time Super Bowl champion referred to his relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during their tenure together.

“Coach Belichick and I had, for so many years, a really great relationship, but it was always player-coach,” said Brady. “He was there to coach football. I was there to play football. He had always said there’s nobody I’d rather have play quarterback for our team than you, and I felt that same way about him as a coach."-Tom Brady on his relationship with Bill Belichick

It doesn't seem that there was any type of "love loss" between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller and Belichick, and according to the veteran quarterback, it was always just a professional relationship and, apparently, nothing more.

In the most recent episode of "Man in the Arena," now the former Patriots quarterback alludes to the fact that he and former head coach Bill Belichick had simply one common goal in their relationship and that was to win football games. Brady simply says that Belichick was there to coach football and he was there to play football.

Tom Brady did praise Belichick for the high-caliber head coach that he is and how he kept their New England Patriots team focused heading into big games, such as the Super Bowl.

“I loved the way that he had us focused in the biggest moments, and here we were again in the biggest moment,” Brady noted of heading into Super Bowl LIII." - Brady on Belichick

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was even more candid about Belichick. Edelman said that Belichick was not easy to play for and hinted at the fact that he was a demanding head coach and that, sometimes, he did hate him and, then, other times loved him.

“I mean Bill is a very hard guy to play for. It seemed like the more popular you were, the better you were doing, the more he would like to slam you down a little bit. He demands a lot out of you, and you hate him sometimes, but then I mean, you love him a little.”

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angles Rams in Super Bowl LIII 13-3.

