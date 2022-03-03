"He may get seduced" - Former NFL star thinks Tom Brady could make sensational return

Tom Brady’s recent retirement announcement came as a shock to many. The star quarterback often commented that he wanted to play until he was 45 years old.

Although he turns 45 in August, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB called it quits after the Buccaneers lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Former NFL star linebacker LaVar Arrington weighed in and offered his opinion on whether Brady will ultimately return to the game of football.

“I think he may get seduced at moments to possibly, oh, can I help this team or oh, I can help that team as they needed some assistance.”

LaVar Arrington thinks it’s almost 50% probable that Tom Brady unretires

Appearing on Undisputed, LaVar Arrington predicted that Brady’s chances of returning are just short of 50%.

"49% And the reason why I go 49% because if I go 50% then that means it could go either way. I lay more on the side of he's not going to come back. I truly believe with the brilliance of the career that Tom Brady has had, I don't think he pump fakes in this scenario. I think he may get seduced at moments to possibly, oh, can I help this team or oh, I can help that team as they needed some assistance.

"But I just think that the level of accomplishment that Tom Brady has had during the course of his career, and all of the opportunities that are out there for him post career. I don't think he says he's retiring with the intentions or the thought process of indecision, and the possibility of returning back to the game, even though I do believe he will not close the door definitively. I say 49% because I think he's more apt to not come back versus to come back."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"With the brilliance of the career Tom has had, I don't think he pump fakes in this scenario." @LaVarArrington on the possibility of Tom Brady returning:"With the brilliance of the career Tom has had, I don't think he pump fakes in this scenario." .@LaVarArrington on the possibility of Tom Brady returning:"With the brilliance of the career Tom has had, I don't think he pump fakes in this scenario." https://t.co/WeOSRPABHe

Brady has been busy developing a movie about his team's Super Bowl LI win against the Atlanta Falcons, which he would star in as himself.

The New England Patriots famously came back from being down 28-3 against the Falcons to win 34-28 for Brady’s 5th Super Bowl ring.

80 for Brady will be a football-themed road trip movie about four friends who travel to see Brady play in Super Bowl LI.

As of now, despite incessant rumors of Brady returning to the gridiron, he remains retired from the game of football.

Edited by Adam Dickson