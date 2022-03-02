"He is not leaving the state of Florida" - NFL insider shares important update on Tom Brady's NFL future

Tom Brady is retired but is once again one of the most talked-about players of the early offseason. Some are expecting him to pull a "Brett Favre" and unretire.

Others say it is already over. One NFL analyst is expecting something a little bit different.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Bucs will leave the light on for Tom Brady… but won’t be cool if he wants to play for someone else. From NFL Now: The #Bucs will leave the light on for Tom Brady… but won’t be cool if he wants to play for someone else. https://t.co/Cf9SLu3adL

Speaking on Get Up!, NFL analyst Jeff Darlington predicted that whether the quarterback retires or not, he is not leaving the state of Florida. In other words, if he returns to the NFL, he will be playing for a team based in Florida.

"Okay, whether Tom Brady plays football again. Or not? He is not leaving the state of Florida. Okay, you come down to Florida. You don't leave. Listen to that. Okay. I'm a Florida guy. I know what it feels like for me to come to Indianapolis. (Whether) he plays football again or not, he's not leaving the state of Florida but let's put that San Francisco stuff aside."

Of course, this is in reference to the weather in Florida. Hurricaines aside, the state of Florida almost never gets snow.

As such, the quarterback can do whatever he wants 12 months per year. If he does return to Florida, the hits will hurt even less.

The weather in Florida wins by a margin reminiscent of the Buccaneers-Chiefs' final score in the Super Bowl LV (the Bucs won 31-9). Erasing winter from life is key to extending it, especially when that life is taking hits on a daily basis.

Why any team in Florida would love to have Tom Brady

If Brady limits his options to his local state, he still has roughly three percent of the teams to choose from. Considering his pedigree, any other team in Florida would cast aside their current plans to get the quarterback.

The Dolphins, Jaguars, and Buccaneers would love to have him.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Arians was asked if Tom Brady wanted to come back with another team, would he accommodate him. “Nope. Bad business.” Arians was asked if Tom Brady wanted to come back with another team, would he accommodate him. “Nope. Bad business.”

The Dolphins already have a young budding quarterback, but Brady took his new team to the Super Bowl in his first season. Tua Tagovailoa is great to have, but the Dolphins would jump at the chance to get the same quarterback that tortured them for roughly 20 years while with the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars haven't seen anything exciting out of Trevor Lawrence and would likely jump at the chance to get number 12.

Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already made it clear they would welcome back the All-Pro quarterback if he wants to return.

As it stands, without him, they will likely be rolling the dice with second-year quarterback Kyle Trask and another quarterback in 2022: a much less exciting option than the GOAT.

