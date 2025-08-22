Tom Brady’s son Jack receives major reality check about life from Patriots icon on his 18th birthday 

Tom Brady and his family celebrated Jack's 18th birthday on Friday. The seven-time Super Bowl winner made a special post on Instagram for his son's birthday.He uploaded multiple photos of the 18-year-old throughout the years. In the caption, Brady gave Jack a reality check about life. The GOAT welcomed Jack to adulthood, emphasizing that while there will be no curfew, the bills will get bigger.&quot;From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack,&quot; Brady wrote. &quot;You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew … OK maybe not all at once!&quot;There is a saying that a dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own … Truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTom Brady shares Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. He is the former NFL player's first child.Tom Brady's son Jack might follow in his father's footsteps while choosing collegeFormer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went to Michigan and played college football for the Wolverines. It seems like his eldest son might do the same, but with a twist.During their vacation in Europe, Brady uploaded some Instagram stories of his son making some dunks while playing basketball. The NFL GOAT tried to get the attention of Michigan's basketball team by tagging them in his story while showcasing his son's talent.&quot;He got game 💯 Future Wolverine @umichbball,” Brady wrote in the caption.“@willmakris feed him,&quot; Brady wrote on the next story.While Tom Brady played football for the Wolvarines, his son Jack might eventually become another breakout star from the family, but in a different sport.