“Everyone just assumes it’s Tampa’s division” - Rich Eisen cautions those assuming Tom Brady and Buccaneers will win the NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a shortlived retirement this offseason. But the desire to go after an eighth Super Bowl ring dragged him back. The legendary quarterback already knows that he faces a difficult task in navigating to another postseason. Nothing in the NFL is ever simple, even with the weapons at his disposal.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen reiterated this. He thinks Brady needs to concern himself with emerging from the NFC South first and foremost, and he believes Tampa will have their hands full.

While discussing Brady's quest for another ring, Eisen had the following to say:

"Okay, so the Bucs appear to have suffered the first significant injury of training camp season of any team. The guy right there in the middle of their offensive line for Tom Brady."

Eisen continued:

"So everyone just assumes it's Tampa's division and nothing else is gonna happen to surprise us and Carolina might be raising her hand and saying ‘McCaffrey is healthy. We've got these quarterbacks. Let's go.’ And this is a fascinating quarterback storyline to play out."

The challenge facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has certainly benefitted from operating in a weak division during his time in Florida. The Atlanta Falcons are currently rebuilding. They traded their long-time quarterback Matt Ryan and replaced him with Marcus Mariota. Some feel they still haven't recovered from their Super Bowl defeat against the Patriots in the 2016 season.

The Falcons do have some great players on defense like Grady Jarrett and some exciting talents on offense, particularly tight end Kyle Pitts. Though they aren't expected to trouble the Buccaneers, division games are never a given and are always unpredictable.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX On this date 5 years ago, Super Bowl LI happened, and 28-3 became 28-34. On this date 5 years ago, Super Bowl LI happened, and 28-3 became 28-34. https://t.co/69GJb0Hcdv

The New Orleans Saints have been an issue for Tom Brady since his arrival in Tampa. Thus far, he has been unable to get the better of them during regular-season play. The Saints are expected by some to mount a serious challenge against the Buccaneers in 2022.

They have receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston returning from long-term injuries. The Saints swept the Buccaneers last season and could easily do it again if Brady isn't careful. Especially with their starting quarterback healthy.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers have struggled mightily under the stewardship of Matt Rhule. But are the winds of change about to sweep across the NFC South? The arrival of Baker Mayfield has been met by an onset of mania in some quarters. The implication is that with him and a healthy Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers are now a team to be reckoned with.

With center Ryan Jenson facing an extended spell on the sidelines and a head coach change in Tampa Bay, could there be a wobble? With Todd Bowles assuming the coaching reigns, some, like Eisen, are beginning to question the Buccaneers. But what about their rivals? The loss of Matt Ryan could be a huge blow for the Falcons, but what if Mariota offers them more with his legs?

Between the threat of the Saints, the unpredictability of the Falcons and the possibility of a resurgent Panthers, should the Buccaneers be worried? Rich Eisen certainly thinks so. We will see how they get on when the NFL season kicks off in six weeks time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far