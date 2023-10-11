Tom Brady's TB12 store shutting down hints at increasing money trouble for NFL legend's business: Report

We know that former NFL star Tom Brady had many irons in the fire with his off-field ventures, and perhaps the most popular one has been his TB12 Method.

The main aim of Brady's TB12 is to help people with their health while promoting healthy food, fitness equipment and more. But now there could be some troubled times ahead for the company that Brady and his longtime business partner Alex Guerrero founded, as rumors are swirling that the company could shut down.

Why? We don't know the reason yet, but former New England Sports Network host Dale Arnold has been hearing some rather interesting things.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Tom Brady's TB12 company shutting down?

All this talk stems from an X (tweet) that Arnold put out, stating that Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together.

"Word is Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together. TB12 seems to be closing all facilities, and there may be a new business model for Brady."

Expand Tweet

The TB12 company has been long and was one of Brady's first business ventures that achieved great success for him throughout the years. It is one thing that Brady has credited for allowing him to play in the NFL for over two decades.

We imagine that when news does break, it will be plastered everywhere.

Tom Brady enjoying retirement before Fox Sports job

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Playing in the NFL for over two decades, Brady's retirement wasn't a smooth one.

But with more time to spend with his family and other business ventures he got involved in during his playing days, Brady still has a full dance cart.

However, it is about to get even busier as in 2024, he will join Fox Sports as a commentator as he signed a monster 10-year, $375 million deal with the media giants.

Bringing in his incredible expertise, many think that Brady will crush his TV role as he can provide unique insights into what's happening on the field.

But until then, Brady will be enjoying retirement (even if the future of TB12 is a little shaky), and it won't be long before we see him on our TV screens again.