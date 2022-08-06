Tom Brady's tough luck continues as Buccaneers' superstar WR leaves practice with hamstring injury

It's been a week of mixed emotions for Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First, the Bucs signed Julio Jones to a one-year deal, giving Brady another weapon to throw to. Then, the Bucs QB turned 45, which means he will be the oldest player entering the 2022-23 NFL season.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows for Tom Brady and his Bucs, though.

Per multiple reports, star wide receiver Mike Evans left Friday's practice session with what appears to be a tweaked hamstring.

In two seasons with Tom Brady as his QB, Evans has 27 regular season TDs. He becomes Tampa Bay's third major injury concern this offseason.

Greg Auman @gregauman Todd Bowles says Mike Evans might have tweaked a hamstring, left practice early today. Todd Bowles says Mike Evans might have tweaked a hamstring, left practice early today.

Last Thursday, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury that could see him miss a significant amount of time. Jensen sustained the injury at training camp and needed to be carted off the training field.

Speaking on Jensen's injury at the time, head coach Todd Bowles said:

“We don’t know the severity of it per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time, up to a couple of months, whether he’ll be back later in the season, November or December, that depends on what they find. He won’t be available anytime soon.”

Greg Auman @gregauman Video: Tom Brady says he’s “heartbroken” to have Ryan Jensen injured but says Robert Hainsey has worked hard to earn the trust of a lot of people in the past year. Video: Tom Brady says he’s “heartbroken” to have Ryan Jensen injured but says Robert Hainsey has worked hard to earn the trust of a lot of people in the past year. https://t.co/rYm34QqGMn

Chris Godwin, meanwhile, is still recovering from the offseason surgery he had on a torn ACL. Godwin, however, wasn't placed on the PUP list to start training camp. This is some semblance of good news for Bucs fans.

What Julio Jones could mean for Tom Brady and the Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

The arrival of Julio Jones, somewhat, serves as cover for Tom Brady and his receiving core.

Jones, though, is coming off a down year. The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver missed seven games last season after the Titans dealt two draft picks to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. In Tennesse, Jones registered career lows with 31 receptions for 434 yards and managed just one touchdown reception.

Jones, however, immediately shores up the Bucs' squad depth.

Heading into the playoffs last season, the Bucs had a touch of bad luck. There was Antonio Brown doing Antonio Brown things, Chris Godwin's unfortunate ACL tear, and injuries to replacements Cyril Grayson and Breshad Perriman.

As things stand, once Evans returns, the Bucs will have the league's leader in touchdown catches and the league leader in receiving yards during that span (Jones).

Tom Brady and his Bucs may very well go all the way this year after all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far