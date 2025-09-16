"Goat will win another ring" - Tom Brady's unretirement sends fans into frenzy amid major tournament announcement

Tom Brady is returning to football - in a sense, and fans cannot help but be excited about it. On Monday, the former seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was announced to be participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026.

He will be joined by a host of other current and former NFL players, including his former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Players will be divided into three teams, each to be handled by current NFL head coaches Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan, and Sean Payton.

He said in a press conference:

"It felt like the perfect time for me to hit the field again and get my competitive juices flowing,"

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner Myles Garrett and others for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic - a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh

There was much excitement at the announcement:

CK @CKnightmetax @AdamSchefter Goat will win another ring 😂😂

Echoes-of Resilience @WovenSteel717 @AdamSchefter Tom back into football for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is a fun twist in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh season on March 21, 2026. This flag football event sounds like a competitive spectacle, even if it’s not the NFL gridiron. Brady’s return will definitely draw eyes.

FitzyGFY 🍺 (brew checkmark) @FitzyGFY @AdamSchefter Which, of course, is his audition to let Team USA know he's ready for LA in 2028

"Had me about to grab Brady off waivers," one "admitted".

"This is going to be must-watch TV," another salivated.

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes NFL's best QB despite Chiefs' two-game skid to start 2025 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a rough start to the 2025 season, losing their first two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. However, Tom Brady still believes in their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to the point of calling him the NFL's best player at that position.

During Sunday's broadcast, he said:

“He’s continued to evolve his game and don’t mistake any statistical drop off because I still think he’s the most elite player in the game at the quarterback position.”

The was, however, not the first time he commended the three-time Super Bowl winner. Speaking to Joel Klatt last month, he said Mahomes resembled him in terms of winning spirit:

"Everyone wants to win, but what are the habits and the actionable things you need to do every day to put your team in a position to win?

"Patrick Mahomes, to me, is the one that does that the most often because who he is, obviously his physical talent, how he understands what he needs to do offensively, and he brings a consistent winning attitude to work every single day. In the biggest moments you can depend on him the most."

The Chiefs will next visit the similarly winless New York Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.

