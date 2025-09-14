  • home icon
  • "Tom Brady's unretiring again": NFL fans speculate as Patriots legend teases special announcement before Raiders-Chargers MNF game 

By Nishant
Published Sep 14, 2025 17:24 GMT
Patriots legend Tom Brady set fans' speculations off after teasing a special announcement before the upcoming MNF game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov reported Brady's teaser through his X account. The former quarterback has been working on this for a long time.

"Tom Brady said on FOX that he will be at the Chargers-Raiders game tomorrow night and plans to announce something very special that he’s been working on 'for a very long time.' 👀," he tweeted.
Fans lightheartedly speculated that Brady is coming out of retirement.

"He’s unretiring again! LFG," a fan commented.
"Coming back to replace Geno we know 🤣🤣🔥," another fan wrote.
"Tom Brady has the chance to announce the funniest thing ever," a user commented.
"When he runs out the Raiders tunnel to start at QB," another user said.

Other fans made claims about a book, a podcast, or a business venture.

"Gonna be some stupid Bitcoin thing," a fan wrote.
"Audio blog," another fan stated.
Tom Brady, 48, remains active after retirement as a Fox broadcaster and part-owner of the Raiders.

The MNF game kicks off at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN. Brady won’t be calling the game. This means the announcement could happen during pregame, halftime, or another break.

Tom Brady jokes about NFL return with Rob Gronkowski after viral pass

Before the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were on Fox’s pregame show. Brady threw a perfect spiral pass to Gronkowski across a group of people. Their pass brought back memories of their time as Patriots teammates and showed they still have fun together.

Brady joked that he might play “one more year” in the NFL. Regardless of his age, the NFL legend has given top performances. In 2021, at age 44, he led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. In 2022, he threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Brady and Gronkowski played together for years. They won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, both work at Fox. Brady is an in-game commentator and Gronkowski is a studio analyst.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Krutik Jain
