"This is not the way reality really is" - Tom Brady says he and his wife Gisele's wealth is the hardest thing about parenting 

If your parents are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, you are not going to have a childhood like most other kids. The money that comes with the type of fame that Brady and Gisele have is what some would call 'generational wealth'.

For the majority of the popular, the type of money that the pair bring in on a yearly basis is unreachable. Things that most people and kids take for granted are often seen as 'the norm' for kids of celebrities or sports stars.

This is what the seven-time Super Bowl champion says is the hardest part of parenting his children, the money and experiences that are available to his kids. Brady was talking on the "Drive" podcast with Jim Farley and gave an insight into what his kids experience that most others don't.

Brady said:

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?'”

The 44-year-old does have a point and it seems as if he and Gisele are doing their best to instill in their children that their way of life is not normal.

Brady and Buccaneers eye Super Bowl appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

Returning for a ridiculous 23rd NFL season, Brady is eyeing ring number eight. After announcing that he was walking away from the game at the end of last season, many thought we had seen the end of the best quarterback to touch the gridiron.

But, as we know, that retirement lasted a mere 40 days before he announced his return. The Buccaneers were thrust into the Super Bowl conversation as a result and after making it to the postseason both years, they look odds on to do it again.

While the majority of the roster has returned, Rob Gronkowski is the most notable player missing, the Buccaneers still boast a wealth of attacking options. Newly acquired Russell Gage, to go with Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.Tampa Bay is well positioned heading into the 2022 season.

